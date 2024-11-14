Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 360.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Elite Life Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,495 shares of company stock valued at $34,586,641 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $180.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.50. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

