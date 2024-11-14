Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,157,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 5,038,483 shares.The stock last traded at $23.68 and had previously closed at $23.08.

OKLO has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

