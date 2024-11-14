Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,828. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

