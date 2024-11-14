Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.39.

POW stock traded up C$0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.72. 480,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,976. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 91.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$35.52 and a 1 year high of C$47.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.48.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$5.29 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

