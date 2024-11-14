Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24. The company has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Melius Research lifted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

