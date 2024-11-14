ING Groep NV Sells 1,034 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ING Groep NV cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $2,679,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $974.04.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,044.25. The stock had a trading volume of 391,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,588. The company has a market capitalization of $215.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,061.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $924.67 and its 200 day moving average is $819.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,259 shares of company stock worth $4,955,741 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

