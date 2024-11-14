iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,630 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $62,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVW stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 410,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

