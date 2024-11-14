Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,797. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $139.85 and a one year high of $180.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

