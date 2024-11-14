International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) CEO Dennis E. Nixon Sells 34,815 Shares

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
International Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %
IBOC stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. 55,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.87. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,937,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,413,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
