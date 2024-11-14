International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) CEO Dennis E. Nixon Sells 34,815 Shares

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

IBOC stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. 55,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.87. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,937,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,413,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.