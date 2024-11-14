Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $14.32 Million Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.45% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TNF LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,220 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $662,811.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,817,561.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 22,050 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,720,042.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,220 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $662,811.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,817,561.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.