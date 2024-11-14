Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,057,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $54.04 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $54.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

