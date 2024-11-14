Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

IGRO stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $687.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

