Insider Buying: Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL) Insider Purchases 71,367 Shares of Stock

Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL – Get Free Report) insider John Andrew Davis bought 71,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £4,995.69 ($6,428.63).
Cordel Group Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of LON CRDL opened at GBX 7.32 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cordel Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.12. The stock has a market cap of £14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.18.
Cordel Group Company Profile
