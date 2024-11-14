Insider Buying: Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL) Insider Purchases 71,367 Shares of Stock

Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL – Get Free Report) insider John Andrew Davis bought 71,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £4,995.69 ($6,428.63).

Cordel Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON CRDL opened at GBX 7.32 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cordel Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.12. The stock has a market cap of £14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Cordel Group Company Profile

Cordel Group Plc provides data integration and analytic services for rail and road asset management in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Asia. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management; and specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms.

