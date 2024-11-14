Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 555 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 585 ($7.53) to GBX 555 ($7.14) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.18) to GBX 460 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATYM
Atalaya Mining Stock Performance
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.