Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 555 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMFree Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 585 ($7.53) to GBX 555 ($7.14) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.18) to GBX 460 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 396.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,697.50, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 301 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.35).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

