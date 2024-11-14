Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 555 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 585 ($7.53) to GBX 555 ($7.14) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.18) to GBX 460 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 396.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,697.50, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 301 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.35).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

