GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after buying an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $30,808,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $20,150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 2,305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187,790 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.03.

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $11,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,652.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,878 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

