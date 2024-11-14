Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Apollo Global Management worth $118,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.84 and a twelve month high of $168.67.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

