Analyzing Moolec Science (MLEC) & The Competition

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is one of 671 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Moolec Science to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science’s competitors have a beta of 0.02, indicating that their average share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moolec Science Competitors 128 727 943 19 2.47

Moolec Science presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 605.88%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 31.19%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moolec Science and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.62 million -$7.31 million -4.25 Moolec Science Competitors $1.14 billion $94.62 million 66.07

Moolec Science’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -97.95% -27.91% Moolec Science Competitors 14.26% -42.74% 1.99%

Summary

Moolec Science competitors beat Moolec Science on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

