Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,187,120 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Maximus worth $85,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,878,000 after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,922,000 after purchasing an additional 145,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

