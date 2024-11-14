Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $19.23 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monopar Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Karthik Radhakrishnan bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $25,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

