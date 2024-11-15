AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Down 20.3% in October

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 705,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AAR by 902.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AAR by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 205.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 79,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 53,363 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth about $25,794,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 209,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,054. AAR has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

