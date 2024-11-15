Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.82. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 21,000 shares.

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of C$45.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0400267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

