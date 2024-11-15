Contrasting Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acutus Medical and Orchestra BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orchestra BioMed 0 0 4 0 3.00

Orchestra BioMed has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 169.69%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.26 -$81.66 million N/A N/A Orchestra BioMed $2.08 million 106.78 -$49.12 million ($1.61) -3.63

This table compares Acutus Medical and Orchestra BioMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orchestra BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acutus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical N/A -105.86% -10.79% Orchestra BioMed -2,179.33% -107.04% -70.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats Acutus Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

