Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as high as C$5.65. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.64, with a volume of 64,266 shares traded.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. The company has a market cap of C$724.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.