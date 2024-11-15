Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.13 and traded as high as $59.42. Vicor shares last traded at $57.07, with a volume of 354,298 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VICR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $50,512.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,222.18. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 906,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

