Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Raises Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 21.2% per year over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,223. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.

Insider Activity

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $377,344.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,888,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,011,913.40. This represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,624. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Articles

