Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Raises Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 21.2% per year over the last three years.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PEO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,223. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.
Insider Activity
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Natural Resources Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.