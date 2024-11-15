Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.08 and traded as low as C$8.32. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 10,980 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$262.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.08.

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.