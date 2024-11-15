Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SILA)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SILA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 603,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25. Sila Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.