Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Declines By 61.0%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the October 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVNDY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.35. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

