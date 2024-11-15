iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.97 and traded as low as $26.25. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 3,104 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.
iPath Series B Carbon ETN Company Profile
The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.
