Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 49.5% in October

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the October 15th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Apollomics Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of APLM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,501. Apollomics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollomics stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) by 2,585.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,992 shares during the period. Apollomics comprises about 0.0% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.75% of Apollomics worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.