Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares changing hands.
Encanto Potash Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.
Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Encanto Potash
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
