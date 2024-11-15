Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,873,900 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the October 15th total of 3,941,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,747.8 days.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

SZKMF remained flat at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

