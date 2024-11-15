Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,873,900 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the October 15th total of 3,941,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,747.8 days.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
SZKMF remained flat at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.
About Suzuki Motor
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.