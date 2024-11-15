AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.66. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.