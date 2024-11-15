Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,354.24 ($29.67) and traded as low as GBX 2,320 ($29.24). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 2,352 ($29.64), with a volume of 210,280 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Plus500 from GBX 2,300 ($28.99) to GBX 2,800 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUS
Plus500 Price Performance
Plus500 Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,548.26%.
About Plus500
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
