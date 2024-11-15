The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

GGZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 16,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,623. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

