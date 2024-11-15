The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
GGZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 16,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,623. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
