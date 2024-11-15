Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Decreases By 21.1%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Shares of STGYF remained flat at C$5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$3.88 and a 12-month high of C$6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.50.

About Stingray Group

Featured Articles

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

