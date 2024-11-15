Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Decreases By 21.1%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Shares of STGYF remained flat at C$5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$3.88 and a 12-month high of C$6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.50.
About Stingray Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.