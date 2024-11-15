Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,808,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,813,836. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, October 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, October 25th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

Altice USA Stock Down 2.2 %

ATUS stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 53,158 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

