Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Critical Survey

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 14.27% 13.73% 10.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solar Energy Initiatives and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 0.00 Skyworks Solutions 3 14 5 0 2.09

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Skyworks Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $4.18 billion 3.21 $982.80 million $3.70 22.70

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

