HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAND. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

