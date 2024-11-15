GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 22,319 Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 267.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 100.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 25.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 731,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after acquiring an additional 150,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODD stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 4.40.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

