Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,287,000 after buying an additional 1,412,826 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amdocs by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,818,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 536,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

