Floor & Decor (FND) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2024 – Floor & Decor had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.50 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Floor & Decor had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $97.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Floor & Decor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Floor & Decor had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Floor & Decor is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.74. 963,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,758. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.22 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.43.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

