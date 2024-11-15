Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.8% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 3.3 %

AMGN traded down $9.69 on Friday, hitting $286.24. 850,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.52 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.