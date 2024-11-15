KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76,051.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $876,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,556 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $705,636,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,157,000 after buying an additional 604,895 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 743.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,105,000 after buying an additional 296,646 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total value of $4,975,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,178.88. The trade was a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $15.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.20. 867,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,315. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $464.17 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $588.39 and its 200-day moving average is $582.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

