Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,727,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 225.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $406.96 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $302.34 and a one year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $404.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

