Insider Buying: Papyrus Australia Limited (ASX:PPY) Insider Purchases 815,374 Shares of Stock

Papyrus Australia Limited (ASX:PPY – Get Free Report) insider Al Jawhari acquired 815,374 shares of Papyrus Australia stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,415.24 ($7,510.02).

Papyrus Australia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51.

Get Papyrus Australia alerts:

About Papyrus Australia

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Papyrus Australia Limited develops a technology that converts banana plantation waste into fibre and biodegradable food packaging products. Its food packaging products including trays, plates, cup holders, egg cartons and clam shells. The company serves paper, packaging, furniture, building, construction, agriculture, and other industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Papyrus Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papyrus Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.