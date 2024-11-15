Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 996 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $72,020,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 114.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average of $171.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

