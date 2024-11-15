Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,116. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

