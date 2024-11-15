The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average is $169.89. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.22 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.37.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

