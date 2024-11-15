GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,481 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.63 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

